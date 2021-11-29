Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-9:37 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at Wapakoneta Avenue at Williams Street in Sidney.

SUNDAY

-7:40 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.

SATURDAY

-9:38 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 21500 block of Tawawa Road in Sidney.

-9:10 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 7400 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

FRIDAY

-10:17 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 6000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-10:09 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 9700 block of Lochard Road in Sidney.

Village log

MONDAY

-10:11 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 5500 block of Wells Road in Minster.

SUNDAY

-11:17 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 18200 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Center.

-6:53 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Gehret and Schlater Roads.

SATURDAY

-1:11 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the unit block of Wabash Street in Fort Loramie.

-12:29 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of North Pike Street in Anna.

FRIDAY

-8:59 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 4000 block of Russia Houston Road.

THURSDAY

-8:34 p.m.: CPO violation. A protection order was reported violated in the unit block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.

-9:32 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the unit block of East Park Street in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-9:33 a.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to a report lines were down at state Route 274 and East Shelby Road in New Bremen.

-12:15 a.m. to 2:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-3:53 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

-9:37 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-1:03 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak in the 8200 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

FRIDAY

-10:18 a.m. to 8:54 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

-8:21 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to the 13800 block of Botkins Road in Botkins.

-5:01 a.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak in the 21700 block of Herring Road.

THURSDAY

-1:04 to 7:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

