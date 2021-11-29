Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-9:37 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at Wapakoneta Avenue at Williams Street in Sidney.
SUNDAY
-7:40 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.
SATURDAY
-9:38 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 21500 block of Tawawa Road in Sidney.
-9:10 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 7400 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.
FRIDAY
-10:17 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 6000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.
-10:09 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 9700 block of Lochard Road in Sidney.
Village log
MONDAY
-10:11 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 5500 block of Wells Road in Minster.
SUNDAY
-11:17 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 18200 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Center.
-6:53 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Gehret and Schlater Roads.
SATURDAY
-1:11 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the unit block of Wabash Street in Fort Loramie.
-12:29 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of North Pike Street in Anna.
FRIDAY
-8:59 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 4000 block of Russia Houston Road.
THURSDAY
-8:34 p.m.: CPO violation. A protection order was reported violated in the unit block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.
-9:32 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the unit block of East Park Street in Fort Loramie.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-9:33 a.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to a report lines were down at state Route 274 and East Shelby Road in New Bremen.
-12:15 a.m. to 2:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.
SUNDAY
-3:53 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.
-9:37 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
SATURDAY
-1:03 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak in the 8200 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.
FRIDAY
-10:18 a.m. to 8:54 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.
-8:21 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to the 13800 block of Botkins Road in Botkins.
-5:01 a.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak in the 21700 block of Herring Road.
THURSDAY
-1:04 to 7:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.