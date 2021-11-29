Police log

MONDAY

-7:16 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of Harvard Avenue.

SUNDAY

-8:05 p.m.: driving under the influence. Marie L. Strand, 45, at large, was arrested for OVI.

-7:48 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers on Michigan Street.

-7:07 p.m.: shots heard. Gun shots were reported heard in the 200 block of Sherri Ann Avenue.

-6:08 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at Dollar General on West Court Street.

-5:58 p.m.: warrant. Jarrod Bruce Brown, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:46 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-12:27 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of Doering Street.

-11:53 a.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 1100 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-9:52 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 200 block of North Highland Avenue.

-4:44 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1600 block of Cedarbrook Place.

-2:30 a.m.: OVI. Alan D. Stewart, 43, of Sidney, was issued a summons for OVI.

SATURDAY

-8:49 p.m.: intoxicated subject. An intoxicated subject was reported at Main Stop Drive-Thur on Main Avenue.

-8:31 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported in the 600 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-7:18 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Holy Angels Catholic Church on South Ohio Avenue.

-1:40 p.m.: grand jury indictment. Mason Keith Brown, 25, at large, was arrested on a grand jury indictment.

-8:41 a.m.: threats. Threats was reported at Hampton Inn of Hampton Court.

-2:06 a.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported at the Dawg Pound Lounge on North Vandemark Road.

FRIDAY

-9:09 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 400 block of Michigan Street.

-6:10 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at Masonic Lodge on East Poplar Street.

-4:44 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 400 block of Michigan Street.

-9:35 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at a property in the 300 block of South West Avenue.

-12:05 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from Clark gas station on West Court Street.

-5:22 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from Wilson Heath on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Heather Elaine Miller, 40, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI and cited with operation without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

Miller ran the stop light on William Street at County Road 25A and lost control of the vehicle, hit a utility pole that took down a traffic signal.

• Freddie Preston Paul Stewart, 42, of Sidney, was cited with operation of vehicle at stop a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6:54 p.m.

Stewart was turning eastbound from Fifth Avenue onto state Route 47 and failed to yield to the vehicle driven by Jesse William Keller, 46, of Sidney, as it was turning northbound onto Fifth Avenue, causing a collision.

• Alyssa A. Strunk, 28, of Clearwater, Florida, was arrested for OVI and cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday of 12:34 p.m.

Strunk was traveling westbound on state Route 29 when she hit the left rear of parked vehicle in the 100 block of Pike Street owned by Juanita V. McCluskey, of Sidney. The collision caused impaired damaged to Strunk’s vehicle.

• Pamela S. Swob, 63, of Sidney, was cited operating without an operator’s license after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday of 6:59 p.m.

Swob was backing up in the 2200 block of state Route 47 when she hit the passenger side of the vehicle driven by Ian T. Bowman, 23, Sidney, and then fled the scene. Swob was later located by police and cited.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-4:39 p.m.: service call. Firefighters responded to a service call.

-10:59 a.m. to 4:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-9:24 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a possible structure fire.

SUNDAY

-9:31 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-3:50 to 5:28 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-4:02 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-6:59 a.m. to 11:04 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

SATURDAY

-9:24 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a call.

-5:49 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a structure fire.

-2:05 a.m. to 8 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

FRIDAY

-2:53 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a call.

-4:37 a.m. to 10:41 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

