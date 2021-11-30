Police log

MONDAY

-6:55 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1000 block of Riverbend Boulevard.

-5:31 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 600 block of South Main Avenue.

-4:08 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 200 block of Helen Court.

-3:38 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen at the Spruce Apartments on Spruce Avenue.

-3:08 to 3:44 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-1:39 p.m.: warrant. Jacob Charles Kinney, 27, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:37 a.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated person was reported at Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-11:32 a.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported at West North Street at Royan Avenue.

-10:12 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen at Sidney Truck and Storage on West Russell Road.

-7:16 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of Harvard Avenue.

Crashes

Kyle Lee Lloyd, 26, of Sidney, was cited with operation of vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 9:25 p.m.

Lloyd was facing the north at a stop sign on West Water Street when he continued forward through the intersection when the westbound on West Water Street, driven by Mikel Stephens, of Kettlersville, which didn’t have a stop sign struck Lloyd’s vehicle in the right front.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:33 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-12:08 a.m. to 10:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 16 calls.

Nov. 24

-3:19 to 9:20 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-9:16 a.m. to 12:24 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.