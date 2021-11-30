Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:15 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 16800 block of Southland Road.

-2:28 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 3200 block of Thompson Schiff Road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-1:24 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 1400 block of state Route 29 in Anna.

-11:17 a.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 19400 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Center.

-6:16 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

-12:29 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 6600 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

MONDAY

-7:07 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Wones Road at state Route 47 in Maplewood.

-6:17 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 1700 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Piqua.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-8:02 to 4:14 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

