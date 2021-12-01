Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-9:51 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 14400 block of Runor Drive in Sidney.

TUESDAY

-5:23 p.m.: theft. Pamela S. Swob, 63, of Sidney, was arrested for theft and on several grand jury warrants.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-5:45 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 4300 block of Russia Road in Russia.

TUESDAY

-8:11 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 12400 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Tuesday at 6:16 a.m.

Shelby Lynn Davis, 19, of Wapakoneta, was pulling into a parking spot in the Circle K parking lot on East State Street in Botkins when she hit the front bumper of the vehicle driven by Jared Matthew Heitkamp, 22, of New Bremen, which was backing out of a parking spot next to the spot Davis was pulling into.

• Evan Michael Locke, 18, of Greenville, was cited with failure of control after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 11 p.m.

Locke was traveling eastbound on Schlater Road and as he approached the northbound curve at the intersection of Gehret Road he attempted to slow down to negotiate the curve in the road, continued through the intersection, went off the east side of the road, stuck a fence, causing damage, and later came to a stop in a field. Davis was not on the scene when the vehicle was found.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 8:45 p.m.

David A. Morgan, 56, of Houston, was traveling northbound in the 500 block of state Route 66 when he swerved to avoid a vehicle, then went off the roadway to the right, came back onto the roadway, over-corrected to the left, then exited the road on the left side of the road, lost control and spun almost 360 degrees before hitting a row of trees and a fence post before coming to a final stop facing the north on the opposite side of the roadway. Initially, Morgan told deputies he was hit by an oncoming vehicle causing him to go off the roadway, but after they investigated and found no evidence of a collision with another vehicle, he admitted there was no collision with another vehicle, but rather had swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:38 to 12:59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-7:38 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 600 block of East Park Street in Fort Loramie.

-4:31 to 5:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

