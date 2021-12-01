Police log

TUESDAY

-9:42 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported at Mantor Auto & Truck Repair on West Russell Road.

-6:30 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at PNC Bank on Michigan Street.

-1:06 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

Crashes

Matthew J. Overbey, 46, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:38 p.m.

Overbey was traveling westbound on Washington Street when he hit the rear passenger’s side bumper of the vehicle in front of him that suddenly stopped.

The other vehicle was driven by Elizabeth D. Wright, 35, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:15 a.m. to 9:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

MONDAY

-4:39 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-9:24 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a possible structure fire.

-10:59 a.m. to 9:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

