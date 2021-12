Police log

WEDNESDAY

-2:26 p.m.: warrant. Wesley M. Brown, 25, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-7 p.m.: robbery. Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of North Vandemark Road.

-7:55 p.m.: fight. A fight in progress was reported at Biggins Small Engine Repair on Wapakoneta Avenue.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-4:42 to 6:43 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-1:42 to 8:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

