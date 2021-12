Police log

THURSDAY

-11:33 p.m.: criminal trespass. James Andrew Schmidt, 54, at large, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

-11:05 p.m.: criminal trespass. Trespassing was reported at Burger King on Michigan Street.

-5:30 p.m.: warrant. Travis Edmond Nelson, 29, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:59 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 7500 block of Forest Street.

-3:02 p.m.: damage. Damage was reported at a property in the 500 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-3:42 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Burger King on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-5:29 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to a automobile crash, which was cancelled en route.

-4:13 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-6:31 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a automobile crash.

-11:25 a.m. to 8:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-3:44 a.m. to 9:18 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

