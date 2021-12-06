SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Derek Alan Welch, 32, of Sidney, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $122 fine (includes added $6 fee for Sidney Police Department)

Jon F. Vondenhuevel, 33, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

William Edward Walls, 51, of New Haven, Indiana, was charged with a turn signal violation, $130 fine.

Michael J. Belase, 36, of Sidney, was charged with a right of way violation, $136 fine.

Elias Davidson, 27, of Lewisburg, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Andrew Blake Ivey, 19, of Sidney, was charged with failure to stop at a traffic light, $130 fine.

Jacob Tyler Richard, 23, of Wapakoneta, was charged with failure to maintain an assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Chad M. Hamilton, 35, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Elizabeth S. Kirby, 64, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $136 fine.

Victoria Lynn Martin, 25, of Sidney, was charged with speeding (79 mph in a 55 mph), $175 fine.

Tracey B. Reicheiderfer, 48, of Dayton, was charged with driving without a license; a contempt charge was dismissed, $277 fine.

Braden Ray Cline, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding (63 mph in a 35 mph), $211 fine.

Ethan M. Lehmkuhl, 19, of Minster, was charged with speeding (75 mph in a 55 mph), $141 fine.

Cooper Payne Collingsworth, 21, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Zachery A. Hines, 27, of Harrod, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (a posted stop signal at an intersection), $136 fine.

McKayla P. Kellerman, 24, of Anna, was charged with a right of way violation at an intersection, $136 fine.

Benjamin F. Willoughby, 22, of Piqua, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Steven Hoelscher, 51, of Yorkshire, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James P. McKenzie, 47, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension; after qualifying for the LIP program, the case was dismissed, $111 fine.

Kaleb B. Fleming, 18, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension (never had a license) and failure to obey a traffic control device (a stop sign at an intersection); the second charge was dismissed, $213 fine.

David L. Wolaver, 46, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Faith Icee C. Morrow, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.