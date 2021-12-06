Huber Heights man sentenced to nearly three years in prison

SIDNEY — A 38-year-old Huber Heights man, Ronald Palte, was sentenced to a total of nearly three years (35 months) in prison and all costs of prosecution for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

For the first charge Palte was sentenced to serve 11 months and for the second, 24 months.

Palte initially had been indicted on five weapons and drug-related charges that occurred on or about July 27, 2021. These included, aggravated trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine), a second-degree felony, having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony, as well as three fifth-degree felonies: trafficking in drugs (cocaine), possession of drugs (Fentanyl), and possessing criminal tools (bags and scales).

Jason Mark Nation, 48, of Sidney, was sentenced to 110 days of jail time (for which he was credited for 110 days of jail time served), and all costs of prosecution, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. The event occurred on or about Nov. 8, 2020. He was initially charged with failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.

Sharee Kathleen Forrest, 30, of Lima, was sentenced to one month (30 days) in the Shelby County Jail, a $200 fine, and all costs of prosecution, and the disposal or destruction of her firearm, for the amended charge of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. Forrest was initially indicted on two fourth-degree felony weapons-related charges: carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle (both involved a loaded AMT .380 semi-automatic pistol stored under the driver’s seat of her vehicle within reach of the operator), as well as one fifth-degree felony for aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine). All events allegedly occurred on or about June 19, 2021. The grand jury found the firearm was subject to forfeiture.

Louis P. Smit, 36, of Pennville, Indiana, was sentenced to six days in jail (3 days for each offense), $375 in fines, and all costs of prosecution, for the lesser charge of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and a DUI, a first-degree misdemeanor. For events occurring on or about July 25, 2021, Smit was initially indicted on one fourth-degree felony charge of receiving stolen property (a 1998 Chevy Blazer), and two DUI charges, both being first-degree misdemeanors.

Jeremy Ballard, 36, of Cincinnati, was sentenced to five years of probation, a $200 fine, required drug and alcohol counseling, and all costs of prosecution for the reduced charge of trafficking in drugs (marijuana), a fifth-degree felony. Ballard was initially indicted on two charges: trafficking in drugs (marijuana), a third-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools (bags), a fifth-degree felony, for events occurring on or about June 15, 2021. The second charge was dismissed.

Caleb R. Hewitt, 20, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of probation, a $200 fine, mandatory drug and alcohol counseling, and all costs of prosecution, for the reduced charge of trafficking in drugs (marijuana), a fourth-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. Hewitt was initially indicted, for events occurring on or about Nov. 30, 2020, with trafficking in drugs (marijuana), a second-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools (bags), a fifth-degree felony.

Branten Lee Ryan Arnett, 21, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of probation, mandatory treatment at WORTH or another community based correctional facility as well as the STAR House program, and all costs of prosecution, for one count of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. The other charges were dismissed. Initially, Arnett had been indicted on three counts of trafficking in drugs, including one fourth-degree felony (marijuana in the vicinity of a juvenile) and two fifth-degree felonies (marijuana), occurring on or about May 13, July 10, and Sept. 1, 2020.

Jaykub V. Ellis, 23, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of probation, required drug and alcohol counseling, and all costs of prosecution, after pleading guilty to the amended charge of attempted theft, a fourth-degree felony. Ellis was initially indicted for one count of attempted theft, a second-degree felony, and one count of forgery, a fifth-degree felony. The other charges were dismissed. On or about Dec. 31, 2019, Ellis allegedly attempted to steal $150,000 from an elderly person by forging the victim’s signature on a personal check.

Jimmie D. Jordan III, 33, of Louisville, Kentucky, failed to appear for scheduled sentencing on Nov. 29, 2021, so an arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 30. Jordan was originally indicted on two fifth-degree felonies for events occurring on or about March 25, 2021: possession of drugs (between 200 and 1,000 grams of marijuana) and possessing criminal tools (bags and jars). After pleading guilty to the lesser charges of attempted possession of drugs and attempted possession of criminal tools, both first-degree misdemeanors, he could have received a maximum of up to 180 days in jail and $1,000 in fines for each of the two counts (that is, nearly one year (360 days) in jail and up to $2,000 in fines), plus all costs of prosecution.

Adrian L. Gregory, 35, of Sidney, failed to appear for scheduled sentencing on Nov. 29, 2021, so an arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 30. Gregory was initially indicted on four drug-related charges for events occurring on or about Sept. 4, Sept. 16, Nov. 4, and Nov. 12, 2020, including one count of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony (Fentanyl), and three counts of trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances (counterfeit heroin), each being fifth-degree felonies. On Nov. 1, 2021, Gregory entered into a guilty plea agreement for all of these charges which would carry a maximum of 18 months of prison and a $5,000 fine for the fourth-degree felony, and 12 months and a $2,500 fine for each third-degree felony, totaling up to four and a half years (54 months) in prison and $12,500 in fines, plus all costs of prosecution. Additionally, a discretionary license suspension ranging from six months to five years, and a discretionary probation of up to two years.

