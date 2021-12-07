Police log

MONDAY

-11:04 p.m.: investigate complaint. A report was made of shots heard in the area of Franklin Avenue at West Water Street.

-1 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Mojitos on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-1 p.m.: warrant. Dakota Jay Branscomb, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:17 p.m.: damage. Damage was reported at the Days Inn at Folkerth Avenue.

-11:10 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-10:32 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 500 block of Rauth Street.

-10:21 a.m. to 2:24 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported twice in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-4:08 p.m.: robbery. A past robbery was reported at the police department.

Crashes

David W. Young, 54, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.

Young was stopped facing the north behind the vehicle driven by Tammi Racha Miller, 52, of Sidney, on the Interstate 75 exit ramp at mile marker 90. Miller pulled forward but stopped to ensure there was no oncoming traffic before making a turn and was hit in the rear by Young.

• Alexandria E. Caudill, 17, of Sidney, was cited with rules for turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:06 a.m.

Caudill was turning left onto Campbell Road from Fourth Avenue when she failed to yield the right of way of and collided with the vehicle driven by Korah Fannie Hudson, 17, of Sidney, that was turning right onto Campbell Road from Fourth Avenue.

• David A. King, 73, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 6:27 p.m.

King was traveling northbound on County Road 25A at state Route 29 when he told police he wasn’t sure what color the light was when he entered the intersection and hit the eastbound vehicle on state Route 29 that was driven by, Sheri E. Reck, 65, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6 a.m. to 12:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

