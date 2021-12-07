Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:15 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 16800 block of Southland Road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-1 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 5500 block of Smith Road in Houston.

-12:27 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down on Miami River Road.

-7:10 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the block of state Route 274 in Anna.

MONDAY

-8:33 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Center.

-8:16 a.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 300 block of South Mill Street in Botkins.

-1:24 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 1400 block of state Route 29 in Anna.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:41 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-9:36 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 200 block of East Hoewisher Road.

-5:07 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

A riding lawn mower being driven down West Hoewisher shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6 was struck by a car causing minor injuries and destroying the lawn mower. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_SDN120821LawnMowerCrash.jpg A riding lawn mower being driven down West Hoewisher shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6 was struck by a car causing minor injuries and destroying the lawn mower. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

