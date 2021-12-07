Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-12:15 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 16800 block of Southland Road.
Village log
TUESDAY
-1 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 5500 block of Smith Road in Houston.
-12:27 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down on Miami River Road.
-7:10 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the block of state Route 274 in Anna.
MONDAY
-8:33 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Center.
-8:16 a.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 300 block of South Mill Street in Botkins.
-1:24 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 1400 block of state Route 29 in Anna.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-10:41 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
MONDAY
-9:36 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 200 block of East Hoewisher Road.
-5:07 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.