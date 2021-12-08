Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:12 a.m.: assault. An assault was reported in Sidney.

Village log

TUESDAY

-5:18 p.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:13 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 13800 block of Botkins Road in Botkins.

-5:56 a.m.: fire rekindle. Firefighters responded to a report a structure fire rekindled at 18922 W. Lane St.

-12:05 a.m. to 12:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

-8 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-6:10 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 1700 block of River Road in Sidney.

-6:05 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 3000 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Sidney.

-4:15 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a report a structure fire at 18922 W. Lane St.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.