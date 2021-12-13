Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-10:34 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at state Routes 274 and 29.

SUNDAY

-5:43 a.m.: tree down. A tree was reported a tree was down in the 12400 block of Kirkwood Road.

SATURDAY

-1:55 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 21600 block of East Lane Street in Sidney.

-11:12 a.m. to 2:19 p.m.: tree down. Dispatch received six reports of trees down.

Village log

MONDAY

-7:46 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 600 block of North Pike Street in Anna.

SUNDAY

-1:11 p.m.: assault. A adult was arrested after an assault report was investigated in Russia.

SATURDAY

-1:06 p.m.: pole down. A pole was reported a tree was down in the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Center.

-1:01 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 100 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center.

-9:22 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 200 block of Commerce Drive in Anna.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:18 a.m.: pole fire. Firefighters responded to a pole fire in the 200 block of Hickory Street.

-1:29 a.m. to 10:58 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-7:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SATURDAY

-7:58 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to the 5000 block of Dawson Road in Houston.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

