Police log

MONDAY

-8:06 a.m.: damage. Damage was reported in the 400 block of North Walnut Avenue.

SUNDAY

-10:29 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at McDonald’s on Michigan Street.

-9:38 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual at the Day’s Inn on Folkerth Avenue.

-12:11 a.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported at KB’s Tap House on South Ohio Avenue.

SATURDAY

-10:47 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Low Voltage Solutions on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-10:42 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual at Plygem on Campbell Road.

-5:33 p.m.: damage. Damage was reported in the 600 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-4:12 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Ellie Nail on Michigan Street.

-12:53 p.m.: trespassing. Police was called to remove an individual at Hampton Inn on Hampton Court.

-1:49 a.m.: domestic violence. Charles David Deatherage, 37, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-1:24 a.m.: domestic violence. Alisha Jo Cruse, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-12:55 a.m.: warrant. Jamarcus Terrell Davis, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

FRIDAY

-1:17 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at the Village West Apartments in North Vandemark Road.

-1:04 p.m.: damage. Damage was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-11:58 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1200 block of North Vandemark Road.

-11:51 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Mystic Apartments on East Court Street.

-10:32 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

-11:37 a.m.: warrant. Lloyd James Stewart, 39, of Columbus, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Kevin Scott Slife Jr., 17, of Sidney, was cited with operation of reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 3:15 p.m.

Slife was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when he lost control while trying to turn northbound on a private drive and hit the southbound vehicle, driven by Melinda S. Settlage, 59, of New Knoxville, which was on the private drive.

• Logan M. Coffey, 18, of Waynesville, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 1 a.m.

Coffey was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 near mile marker 91 when his vehicle hydroplaned on the wet roadway, spun out and hit the guardrail on the east side of the roadway. His vehicle then came to a stop on the east side of the roadway facing the south.

• Brandy Kyla Huddleston, 33, of Anna, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices on Wednesday at 10:16 a.m.

Huddleston was traveling northbound on St. Marys Avenue when he failed to stop at the red light at the intersection at Russell Road and hit the eastbound vehicle on Russell Road that was driven by Lori L. Dicke, 59, of Sidney, that was proceeding through the green light.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:01 a.m. to 2:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-8:58 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-10:1 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a call.

-10:04 a.m. to 10:57 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

SATURDAY

-12:16 to 5:41 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to four calls.

-1:09 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-5:23 to 11:30 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

FRIDAY

-5:42 a.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-3:18 a.m. to 5:41 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to five calls.

-3:01 a.m. to 2:18 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

