Police log

TUESDAY

-11:17 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Lowe’s on Michigan Street.

-10:31 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Sidney Warehousing on North Vandemark Road.

-2:03 a.m.: intoxicated subject. An intoxicated individual was reported at Firth Avenue at Michigan Street.

-1:52 a.m.: intoxicated subject. An intoxicated individual was reported at Michigan Street on Michigan Street.

MONDAY

-7:06 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Franklin Avenue.

-3:25 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-1:15 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-9:33 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Marathon on East North Street.

-9:30 a.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported at Frisch’s on Michigan Street.

-8:06 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 400 block of North Walnut Avenue.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-6:02 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

MONDAY

-6:45 to 10:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

