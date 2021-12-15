Police log

TUESDAY

-11:33 p.m.: damage. Damage was reported in the 700 block of Michigan Street.

-8:42 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Randy S. Hurst, 59, of Sidney, was issued a summons on driving under OVI suspension charges.

-5:31 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-4:28 p.m.: damage. Damage was reported at Mama Rosas Schwan’s on Fair Road.

-11:17 a.m.: theft. Theft was reported at Lowes on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Brittany M. VanHook, 29, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:31 p.m.

VanHook was stopped facing the west behind on the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Kevin L. Lofton, 41, of Sidney, when she pulled forward and struck the rear of Lofton’s vehicle.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4230 to 2:38 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-3:30 to 7:36 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-10:08 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-7:07 a.m. to 2:59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

