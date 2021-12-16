Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:50 p.m.: warrant. Travis Lee Trout, 42, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:06 p.m.: damage. Damage was reported at Apostolic Temple on South Pomeroy Avenue.

-2:46 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-2 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 900 block of North Miami Avenue.

-1:11 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of South Miami Avenue.

-10:34 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported of a theft at Bob Evans on Michigan Street.

-9:20 a.m.: criminal trespass. Tara Foster, 38, of Sidney, was issued a summons on criminal trespass charges.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

