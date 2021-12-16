Police log
WEDNESDAY
-11:50 p.m.: warrant. Travis Lee Trout, 42, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.
-3:06 p.m.: damage. Damage was reported at Apostolic Temple on South Pomeroy Avenue.
-2:46 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.
-2 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 900 block of North Miami Avenue.
-1:11 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of South Miami Avenue.
-10:34 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported of a theft at Bob Evans on Michigan Street.
-9:20 a.m.: criminal trespass. Tara Foster, 38, of Sidney, was issued a summons on criminal trespass charges.
