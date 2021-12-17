Police log

THURSDAY

-11:47 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Linden Avenue.

-6:08 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 500 block of Linden Avenue.

-3:06 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-1:50 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at CVS Pharmacy on Fourth Avenue.

-9:14 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 300 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-2:49 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or subject was reported in the 200 block of East Court Street.

-2:16 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual from Speedway on North Main Avenue.

Crashes

Leticia S. Moreland, 39, of Dayton, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 1:19 p.m.

Moreland was traveling southbound on state Route 29 in the right lane when she attempted to turn left onto Shelby Street and turned in the pathway of the southbound vehicle on state Route 29 in the left lane that was driven by Rose M. Murphy, 58, of Sidney.

Both Moreland and Murphy were transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Holly Ann Bailey, 47, of Wapakoneta, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:49 p.m.

Bailey was stopped in traffic on state Route 47 near Fourth Avenue when she moved forward and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Michelle Diane Andrews-Dill, 49, of Sidney.

• Nancy Hartke, 67, of St. Henry, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 11:41 a.m.

Hartke was traveling southbound on North Ohio Avenue in the right lane when she attempted to turn left onto Shelby Street and turned in the pathway of the southbound vehicle on North Ohio Avenue in the left lane that was driven by Jeanie Smith, 29, of Sidney.

• Yvonne A. Black, 48, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 10:33 a.m.

Black was traveling eastbound in the 100 block of East Court Street when she attempted to pull into a parking spot in front of the parked vehicle owned by William C. Jones, of Sidney, but hit Jones’ left, front, quarter panel. Black then pulled into another parking spot but after a few minutes left the scene. She was later located and cited.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:50 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-7:05 a.m. to 10:23 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 17 calls.

WEDNESDAY

-2:38 a.m. to 10:14 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

-2:30 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

