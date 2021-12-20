Police log

SUNDAY

-12:46 p.m.: warrant. Mark Kenneth Schulz, 59, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

SATURDAY

-6:44 p.m.: warrant. Christopher E. Goble, 38, of Columbus, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:20 p.m.: violate protection order. Misty Rose Mowery, 29, of Sidney, was issued a summons on violate protection order charges.

-5:12 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-4 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 1200 block of Morris Avenue.

-3 p.m.: warrant. Karen S. Schloss, 55, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:38 .m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported in the area of Michigan Street at Fourth Avenue.

FRIDAY

-8:05 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-2:04 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue.

-11:28 a.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at Menard’s on North Lester Avenue.

-9:15 a.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 200 block of North Highland Avenue.

Crashes

Dustin R. Whitt, 31, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:06 p.m.

Whitt was traveling westbound vehicle on Michigan Street at Interstate 75 when he hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Kayla D. Gilliland, 29, Piqua.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:09 a.m. to 1:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

-12:31 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

SUNDAY

-5:18 a.m. to 10:13 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-12:23 a.m. to 10:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 15 calls.

FRIDAY

-9:40 a.m. to 10:33 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 15 calls; two were for mutual aid and two were cancelled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

