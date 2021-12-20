Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:57 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 10300 block of Indian Rail Trail.

-1:59 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 1000 block of West Mason Road in Sidney.

SUNDAY

-4:09 a.m.: drunk. A intoxicated individual was reported in the 10900 block of Commanche Drive.

-12:29 a.m.: vandalism. A vandalism was reported in the 18300 block of Johnston Road in Sidney.

WEDNESDAY

-8:36 p.m: driving under the influence. Dameon Michael Huffman, 23, of Russia, was arrested on using weapons while intoxicated charges and was cited with OVI after a crash with injuries.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7:34 p.m.

Brandon Michael Osborne, 23, of Beavercreek, was traveling westbound on Millcreek Road when he went off the right side of the roadway, traveled a short distance and hit a driveway, a telephone pole, and then the parked vehicle, owned by Jeremy E. Brooks, of Sidney, and then a street sign.

According to the crash report, Osborn had swerved to avoid hitting something in the roadway.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 10 at 10:10 a.m.

Betty Jane Snider, 55, of Sidney, was backing in the driveway of 2505 Schenk when he failed to see and hit the SUV, owned by the Shelby County Commissioners Office, that was parked in the driveway causing damage.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-5:03 to 10:50 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-6:54 to 8:17 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.