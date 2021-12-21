Police log

MONDAY

-9:36 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Stewart Avenue.

-11:17 a.m.: damage. Damage was reported at Advance Foot and Ankle Care on Michigan Street.

-11:14 a.m.: dogs on leash. Glenn J. Vanderhorst, 75, of Minster, was issued on summons a dogs on leash in city park violation.

-10:37 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at the police department.

Crashes

Kimberly A. Arbogast, 60, of Bellefontaine, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:26 a.m.

Arbogast was parked on South Main Avenue when she backed into the stopped vehicle at the light at East Court Street that was driven by Jeffery S. Fitch, 55, of Troy.

• Roselind Louise Russell, 85, of Sidney, was cited with a speed violation after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 5:54 p.m.

Russell was traveling northbound on South Main Avenue when she hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Scott Joseph Steinman, 33, of New Bremen.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:45 to 12:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

