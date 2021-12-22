Police log
TUESDAY
-8:38 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported at a property in the 500 block of South Miami Avenue.
-4:28 p.m.: domestic violence. Carina Alejandra Hendez-Arbona, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.
-3:56 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Bob Evan’s on Michigan Street.
-2:31 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 400 block of South West Avenue.
-2:27 p.m.: theft in progress. A theft in progress was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.
-2:26 p.m.: littering. Littering was reported in the 500 block of South Fourth Avenue.
-11:50 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.
-10:41 a.m.: warrant. Andrew T. Jackson, 50, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.