The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Samantha K. Karsten, 38, of Hardin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Karl Raymond Melow, 79, of Glennie, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Devone M. Williams, 22, of Canton, Michigan, was charged with seat belt violation (dismissed) and driving under suspension, $207 fine.

Dalton Lee Frigo, 21, of Butler, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jordan Thomas Moeder, 27, of Minster, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Loire Jean Taylor, 56, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James Brown, 46, of Lima, was charged with driving without a license and speeding (76 mph in a 55 mph), $318 fine.

Jennifer N. Ludwig, 42, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension (dismissed under the LIP program), $111 fine.

Gregory M. Johnson, 45, of Fletcher, was charged with driving under suspension, 12 days in jail (with 12 days of credit granted), $250 fine.

Abdrahamane Ba, 22 of Sidney, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a temporary permit without a licensed passenger (offense date July 15, 2021,, $136 fine.

Elizabeth Dawn Wright, 36, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Amanda K. Heath, 34, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension from a prior DUI, three days in jail, one year probation, and $488 fine.

Tara B. Pierce, 41, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Peggy A. Heinz, 73, of Fort Myers, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Youssef Mohamed Afify, 23, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was charged with speeding (93 mph in a 70 mph, amended charge to 74 mph in a 70 mph), $255 fine.

John P. Kahle, 62, of Kettering, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Josh R. Bonnoront, 35, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding (80 mph in a 55 mph), $175 fine.

Joshua A. Mercer, 37, of Delta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brandon W. Mooradian, 33, of Hampton, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dennis M. Schlink, 57, of Englewood, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Oscar Angel Vega, 50, of Archbold, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alyssa Marie Allen, 27, of Honea Path, South Carolina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tyler Guyett, 33, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Chad A. Norris, 50, of Syracuse, Indiana, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Justin Robert Poling, 23, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Austin Lee Geuy, 30, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, 10 days in jail, one year of probation, and $486 fine.

Bruce Fricke, 51, of St. Marys, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Amanda J. Wiseman, 31, of Anna, was charged with speeding (60 mph in a 35 mph), $181 fine.

Kanavis HT Foy, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Abdrahamane Ba, 22, of Sidney, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a temporary permit without a licensed passenger (offense date July 17, 2021, second offense within three days), $136 fine.

Damian E. Carter, 26, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey a traffic signal, $136 fine.

Jorge B. Freisthler, 53, of Sidney, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $122 fine.

Dean Alan Markey, 23, of Kenton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Erica Jane Schubert, 39, of Sidney, was charged with speeding (53 mph in a 35 mph), $141 fine.