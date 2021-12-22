The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Samantha K. Karsten, 38, of Hardin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Karl Raymond Melow, 79, of Glennie, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Devone M. Williams, 22, of Canton, Michigan, was charged with seat belt violation (dismissed) and driving under suspension, $207 fine.
Dalton Lee Frigo, 21, of Butler, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jordan Thomas Moeder, 27, of Minster, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Loire Jean Taylor, 56, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
James Brown, 46, of Lima, was charged with driving without a license and speeding (76 mph in a 55 mph), $318 fine.
Jennifer N. Ludwig, 42, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension (dismissed under the LIP program), $111 fine.
Gregory M. Johnson, 45, of Fletcher, was charged with driving under suspension, 12 days in jail (with 12 days of credit granted), $250 fine.
Abdrahamane Ba, 22 of Sidney, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a temporary permit without a licensed passenger (offense date July 15, 2021,, $136 fine.
Elizabeth Dawn Wright, 36, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Amanda K. Heath, 34, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension from a prior DUI, three days in jail, one year probation, and $488 fine.
Tara B. Pierce, 41, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Peggy A. Heinz, 73, of Fort Myers, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Youssef Mohamed Afify, 23, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was charged with speeding (93 mph in a 70 mph, amended charge to 74 mph in a 70 mph), $255 fine.
John P. Kahle, 62, of Kettering, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Josh R. Bonnoront, 35, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding (80 mph in a 55 mph), $175 fine.
Joshua A. Mercer, 37, of Delta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Brandon W. Mooradian, 33, of Hampton, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dennis M. Schlink, 57, of Englewood, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Oscar Angel Vega, 50, of Archbold, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Alyssa Marie Allen, 27, of Honea Path, South Carolina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Tyler Guyett, 33, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Chad A. Norris, 50, of Syracuse, Indiana, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.
Justin Robert Poling, 23, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Austin Lee Geuy, 30, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, 10 days in jail, one year of probation, and $486 fine.
Bruce Fricke, 51, of St. Marys, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Amanda J. Wiseman, 31, of Anna, was charged with speeding (60 mph in a 35 mph), $181 fine.
Kanavis HT Foy, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Abdrahamane Ba, 22, of Sidney, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a temporary permit without a licensed passenger (offense date July 17, 2021, second offense within three days), $136 fine.
Damian E. Carter, 26, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey a traffic signal, $136 fine.
Jorge B. Freisthler, 53, of Sidney, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $122 fine.
Dean Alan Markey, 23, of Kenton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Erica Jane Schubert, 39, of Sidney, was charged with speeding (53 mph in a 35 mph), $141 fine.