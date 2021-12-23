Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:44 a.m.: pursuit. Deputies were alerted to assist in a high speed pursuit Sidney Police had been involved in with an SUV headed north on Thompson Schiff Road. Sidney Police lost sight of the SUV on Thompson Schiff Road near For Loramie Swanders Road. Deputies checked the area but did not locate the vehicle nor engaged in the pursuit.

-9:42 a.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down in the 1300 block of South Main Avenue.

WEDNESDAY

-11:33 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the unit block on South Main Street in Fort Loramie.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:59 p.m.

John Paul Broering, 26, of Maria Stein, was operating a semitrailer eastbound on Mason Road when the top of his truck hit a railroad bridge, which has a height of 11-feet 9-inches. The bridge is owned and maintained by CSX.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:03 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported on Interstate 75 south at County Road 25 in Sidney.

–9:16 a.m. to 2:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-7:09 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

