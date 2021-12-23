Police log

THURSDAY

-8:13 a.m.: criminal mischief. Mischief was reported in the 600 block of South Main Avenue.

-12:59 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Napa Auto Parts on Michigan Street.

-12:42 to 12:59 a.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

-12:06 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the area of East Russell and Port Jefferson Roads.

WEDNESDAY

-9:53 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-3:23 p.m.: warrant. Ryan Anthony Moorman, 19, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:44 to 3:39 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-1:49 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual from a property in the 1000 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-1:37 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Oak Avenue.

-1:03 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 800 block of Crescent Drive.

-10:36 a.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 800 block of Chestnut Avenue.

-8:50 a.m.: theft without consent. Jaiden Page York, 18, of Sidney, was issued a summons on theft without consent charges.

-6:37 a.m.: damage. Damage was reported in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

Crashes

Ryan Scott Schroer, 42, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 10:12 a.m.

Schroer was backing out of a parking spot on North Main Avenue when he hit the left rear corner of the vehicle parked next to him that is owned by Adam King, of Botkins.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:11 a.m. to 12:06 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to three fire calls.

-2:34 to 11:29 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-10:55 a.m. to 9:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-1:13 a.m. to 5:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

TUESDAY

-10:57 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-7:45 a.m. to 5:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

