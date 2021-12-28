City record

TUESDAY, DEC. 28

-2:30 a.m.: arrest. Sidney police arrested Joseph R. Sterling, 41, of Lima, on a warrant. H was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

MONDAY, DEC. 27

-10:32 p.m.: arrest. Joshua Heath Pierce, 43, of Sidney, was charged with assault-knowingly harm victim. He was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

-11:40 a.m.: arrest. Dennis Lee Fries, 52, of Sidney, was arrested on a violate protection order or consent agreement. He was given a summons to appear in court.

– 11 a.m.: arrest. Donald Lee Miller, 38, of Piqua, was charged with violate protection order or consent agreement.

SUNDAY, DEC. 26

-5:18 p.m.: arrest. Sidney police arrested Nicholas Howard Grauel, 40, of Sidney, on a disorderly conduct – intoxicated create risk of harm charge. He was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

– 12 a.m.: arrest. Walter Joseph Miller III, 30, at large, was arrested on a warrant. He was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

SATURDAY, DEC. 25

-8:50 p.m.: arrest. Stephen Michael Hall II, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on a violate protection order or consent agreement. He was given a summons to court.

FRIDAY, DEC. 24

-7:55 p.m.: arrest. Sidney police arrested Stephen Andrew Lloyd Collins, 22, of Dayton, on a arrant. He was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

– 6 a.m.: arrest. Trevor W. Williamson, 28, of Sidney, was charged with domestic violence – knowingly cause physical harm. He was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

Crashes

Isaac James Klinker, 17, of Anna, was charged with operating a vehicle without reasonable control following a one-vehicle crash Monday, Dec. 27, at 12:53 p.m.

Klinker was southbound on Interstate 75 when he attempted to go onto the I-75 exit 90 ramp. He said his brakes failed and he was unable to slow down to a safe operating speed. He lost control of the vehicle, which slid off the roadway into a field.

—-

William R. Gibson, 62, of Sidney, was charged with a starting and backing vehicles offense following a two-vehicle crash Sunday, Dec. 26, at 1:54 p.m.

According to the report, Gibson was backing his vehicle to parallel park in front of a driveway at 220 Brooklyn Ave. As he swung the vehicle to the right, it struck a parked vehicle owned by Jerry L. Wheat, of Sidney.