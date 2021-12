Police log

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29

-3:17 p.m.: arrest: Brandon Lee Miller, 21, was charged with assault_knowingly harm victim and disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

TUESDAY, DEC. 28

-10 a.m.: arrest: Mark Kenneth Schulz, 59, was arrested on a charge of pandering obscenity involving a minor_buy procure possess obscene material. The arrest was made at the Shelby County Jail, where he is currently an inmate.