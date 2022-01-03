Police log

SUNDAY

-11:48 p.m.: criminal trespass. James Andrew Schmidt, 55, at large, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

-11:39 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported at the Old Wash House on East Court Street.

-9:31 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at Green Tree Park on Sixth Avenue.

-7:43 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at Storage Express on Michigan Street.

-7:22 p.m.: driving under the influence. Sherman Dale Brown II, 47, of Ludlow Falls, was arrested for OVI.

-2:55 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at Goodwill on East Court Street.

-12:53 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on East Court Street.

-12:11 a.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. An unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Maple Street.

SATURDAY

-6:34 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at Green Roadside Park on South Main Avenue.

-2:51 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Franklin Avenue.

-1:36 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported at Speedway on Michigan Street.

-2:24 a.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 600 block of Fulton Street.

-1:40 a.m.: warrant. Kenny LeMar DeMarcus, 26, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:36 a.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported at Speedway on Michigan Street.

-1 a.m.: domestic violence. Billy W. Price, 45, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

FRIDAY

-11:27 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at the Williamsburg Apartments on St. Marys Avenue.

-10:11 p.m.: OVI. Brenda J. Six, 30, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

-9:30 p.m.: obstructing official business. Kyle L. Freeman, 30, of Sidney, was arrested on obstructing official business.

-8:40 p.m.: criminal damaging. Lindsay Brook Roth, 34, at large, was arrested on criminal damaging charges.

-1:37 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 300 block of East Robinwood Street.

-10:53 a.m.: obstructing official business. Joshua Leon Martin, 35, of Sidney, was arrested on obstructing official business.

-10:38 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at the Sidney Shelby County YMCA on East Parkwood Street.

-midnight: probation violation. Edwin Allen Ford, 45, of Urbana, was arrested on a probation violation.

THURSDAY

-11:34 p.m.: recovered stolen property. A stolen vehicle or property was reported recovered at Foraker Avenue at Fair Road.

-10:28 p.m.: OVI. Savannah Marie Smothers, 22, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

-10:19 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 400 block of Elm Street.

-1:24 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-11:31 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of North West Avenue.

-8:32 a.m.: warrant. Cody Lee Cook, 27, of Houston, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:27 a.m.: domestic violence. Charles Allen Russell, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-2:40 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Hexa Americas Inc. on South Vandemark Road.

-2:05 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual from the Hilltop Apartments on Hill Top Avenue.

Crashes

Matthew R. Clayton, 43, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:03 p.m.

Clayton was traveling eastbound on West Russell Road when he failed to stop and hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him, driven by Grace K. Epps, 23, of Sidney, that was preparing to make a right turn into a parking lot in the 300 block of West Russell Road.

• Joshua Leon Martin, 35, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:46 a.m.

Martin was traveling southbound on state Route 29 when he failed to slow or stop and hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was driven by Bonnie Marie Faulkner, 70, of Sidney. Martin then left the area without stopping for the crash but was later located and cited. He was also arrested on obstructing official business charges.

• William E. Butts, 50, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 2:38 p.m.

Butts was backing out of a parking spot when hit the rear driver’s side fender of the stopped northbound vehicle on County Road 25A that was approaching state Route 47.

The other vehicle was driven by Faith R. Mastellar, 16, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:50 to 11:27 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-6:16 a.m. to 9:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

SATURDAY

-12:30 a.m. to 12:03 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a three fire calls.

-12:37 a.m. to 10:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-6:10 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-12:02 a.m. to 6:29 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-3:26 to 10:14 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-8:44 a.m. to 11:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

