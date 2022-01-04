Police log

TUESDAY

-2:30 a.m.: warrant. Tana Jolynn Allen, 22, of Lakeview, was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

-9:07 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 200 block of East Court Street.

-6:19 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported in Graceland Cemetery on South Main Avenue.

-4:28 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 500 block of North Miami Avenue.

-2:04 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-12:41 p.m.: counterfeit money. Fake money was reported received at the Clark gas station on West Court Street.

-11:28 a.m.: shots heard. Shots heard was reported at the Sidney Police Department.

-11:07 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of Oldham Avenue.

Crashes

Becky Ann Barga, 59, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 10:26 a.m.

Barga was traveling westbound on Fair Road and when she reached the Interstate 75 overpass she lost control of her vehicle due to the icy conditions, crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the bridge rail on the south side of Fair Road over I-75.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

