Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-9:57 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1300 block of South Kuther Road in Sidney.

MONDAY

-10:10 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist in looking out for a vehicle on Interstate 75 in the area of mile marker 91.

Village log

MONDAY

-7:49 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 2900 block of Jerome Drive.

-11:17 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 10600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:34 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash was reported in the 11000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

-12:20 a.m. to 2:26 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

