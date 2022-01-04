Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-9:57 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1300 block of South Kuther Road in Sidney.
MONDAY
-10:10 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist in looking out for a vehicle on Interstate 75 in the area of mile marker 91.
Village log
MONDAY
-7:49 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 2900 block of Jerome Drive.
-11:17 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 10600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-9:34 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash was reported in the 11000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.
-12:20 a.m. to 2:26 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.