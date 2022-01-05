Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:56 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in 11000 block of Meranda Road.

-10:47 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at Russell Road at St. Marys Avenue.

-12:44 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at East North Street at North Main Avenue.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-2:17 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 500 block of North Main Street in Jackson Center.

TUESDAY

-11:44 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Commerce Drive in Anna.

-7:37 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 12100 block of state Route 363 in Minster.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:25 a.m.

Ross L. Mathews, 40, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on state Route 29 at Interstate 75 when he hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him, driven by Jena Lynn Holtkamp, 27, of Minster, that was waiting to make a left hand turn to go north on I-75.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:13 p.m.: mutual aid. Firefighters responded to provide mutual aid in the 9600 block of state Route 36 East in Piqua.

-5:51 a.m. to 2:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.