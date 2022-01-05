Police log

TUESDAY

-6:35 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of East Bennett Street.

-5:27 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 700 block of Taft Street.

-4:06 p.m.: bad checks. Bad checks were reported at the First National Bank in New Breman, located on West Russell Road in Sidney.

-12:10 p.m.: obstructing official business. Amanda Nicole Scoggins, 32, of Sidney, was issued a summons on obstructing official business charges.

-11:32 a.m.: theft in progress. A theft in progress was reported at Gates Brothers Glass on North Main Avenue.

Crashes

Wesley A. Branscum, 34, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 1:37 p.m.

Branscum was traveling eastbound on North Street when he ran the red light at Main Avenue and hit the vehicle driven by Kathleen Jo Jones, 55, of Sidney, causing damage to both vehicles.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:41 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-1:06 a.m. to 9:09 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

MONDAY

-5:05 to 6 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to three fire calls.

-4:47 to 11:39 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

