Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:20 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Mantor Auto and Truck Repair on West Russell Road.

-9:28 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 500 block of Fair Road.

-2:54 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual from the Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

-2:40 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

Crashes

Jonanthan Thorpe, 25, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 1:46 p.m.

Thorpe was backing out of a driveway in the 400 block of Enterprise Street when he hit the southbound vehicle on Enterprise Street on its passenger’s side front fender, that was driven by Clifford Wilson, 46, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:34 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-1:13 to 10:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

