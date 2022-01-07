Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:52 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 1000 block of West Mason Road in Sidney.

-5 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1500 block of North Kuther Road in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-8:41 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

-7:49 p.m.: investigate complaint. A report of shooting in the area of 3200 block of Red Feather Road in Washington Township was reported heard.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:35 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted an CO investigation in the 5200 block of Miller Road in Russia.

THURSDAY

-7:51 to 8:16 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.