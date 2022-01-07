Police log

THURSDAY

-10:06 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1300 Maple Leaf Court.

-9:55 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 400 block of Canal Street.

-2:07 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 South West Avenue.

-1:45 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at a property in the 300 block of East South Street.

-1:38 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-8:48 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at the Northwood Dixie Apartments on Northwood Drive.

-8:23 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 West North Street.

-12:10 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1400 North Main Avenue.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:23 to 7:46 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-3:17 a.m. to 11:56 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to fire alarms.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

