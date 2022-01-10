Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-7:52 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 300 block of Robinwood Street.

-12:23 a.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after a domestic incident was reported in Sidney.

SATURDAY

-4:45 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 5900 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

Village log

MONDAY

-11:37 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 14300 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

-10:51 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

SUNDAY

-3:57 p.m: ATV complaint. Police responded to an ATV complaint at Cross Trail at Yellow Knife Trail in Piqua, but nothing was located.

SATURDAY

-9:02 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at North Main and Elm Streets in Fort Loramie.

-6:06 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at West State and North Main Streets.

FRIDAY

-3:38 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 13800 block of Ailes Road in Anna.

Dec. 24

-5:07 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Darvin Dee Hawkins, 53, of Lima, was arrested on disorderly conduct_intoxicate charges.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:29 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to fire alarm in the 9200 block of Pasco Montra Road.

-8 a.m. to 1:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-5:45 a.m. to 12:59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-2:44 to 10:29 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

FRIDAY

-4:30 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to fire alarm in the 4900 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-3:41 to 10:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

