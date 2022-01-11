Police log

MONDAY

-7:09 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-6:44 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shots heard was reported in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-5:34 p.m.: damage. Damage was reported in the 500 block of Second Avenue.

-4:24 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 400 block of East Edgewood Street.

-11:35 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shots heard was reported in the 100 block of East Bennett Street.

-9:12 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at Taco Bell on Michigan Street.

-8:52 a.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Alexander Frederick McCoy Sr., 25, of Sidney, was issued on summons for a driving under OVI suspension violation.

-7:53 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 500 block of East Robinwood Street.

-3:49 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at Marathon gas station on Fair Road.

Crashes

Alexis N. Elliston, 20, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 10:05 p.m.

Elliston was traveling eastbound in 1500 block of Ceadarbrook Place when she hit the rear of the rear of the parked vehicle on the side of Ceadarbrook Place that is owned by Jeffery W. Tucker, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:45 to 11:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

