Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:19 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 3300 block of County Road 25A in Sidney.

Village log

MONDAY

-5:13 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:38 a.m. to 2:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

