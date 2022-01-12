Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:50 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 1600 block of Lindsey Road in Sidney.

-1:30 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 13500 block of McCartyville Road.

TUESDAY

-7:14 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 3500 block of Michigan Street.

-1:10 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 9400 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-11:19 a.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 300 block of Sioux Street in Fort Loramie.

TUESDAY

-6:52 p.m.: prowlers. Prowlers were reported in the 300 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Center.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 9:52 p.m.

Amer Achour, 37, of Dearborn, Michigan, was operating a semitrailer eastbound on West Mason Road when he failed to see signs advising of the low bridge height ahead and then struck that bridge with a 11-foot 9-inch clearance. The trailer was stuck for approximately 30 feet. The tractor had been pulled away from the point of impact before deputies arrived.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:08 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at mile marker 97 on Interstate 75.

-7:58 a.m.: controlled burn. Firefighters responded to a controlled burn in the 2800 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-3:39 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-9:34 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 12600 block of Kirkwood Road in Sidney.

-3:30 to 9:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

