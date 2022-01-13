Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:02 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Speedway on North Main Avenue.

-6:21 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual from a property in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

-5:23 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual from the Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

-11:53 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 600 block of Taft Street.

-11:27 a.m.: found property. Property was reported found at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

-9:18 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-9:18 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1300 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-9:02 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Agape Distribution on Brooklyn Avenue.

Crashes

Rebecca A. Egbert, 62, of Anna, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:04 p.m.

Egbert was traveling southbound on North Ohio Avenue when she hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her at the light at East North Street that was driven by Jonathan D. Neville, 29, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-4:44 to 5 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-1:05 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

WEDNESDAY

-1:01 to 8:56 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-6:47 to 11:33 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 14 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

