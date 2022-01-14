Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-7:09 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of Ferree Road in Sidney.

THURSDAY

-3:38 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 5000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Sidney.

SUNDAY

-12:23 a.m.: domestic violence. Daniel Joseph Woodell, 49, of Maplewood, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Village log

FRIDAY

-1:56 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shooting was reported heard in the area of 15000 block of Schmitmeyer Road in Minster.

-8:19 a.m.: school bus passing. A school bus passing was reported in the 3500 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

THURSDAY

-10:07 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of South Mill Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-8:52 a.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation in the 6500 block of Smith Road in Houston; the burn was illegal.

-7:15 a.m.: controlled burn. Firefighters responded to controlled burn in the 12100 block of state Route 66 in Minster.

-2:04 a.m. to 1:16 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-8:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-3:04 p.m.: controlled burn. Firefighters responded to controlled burn in the 14100 block of Botkins Road in Botkins.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.