Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-7:09 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of Ferree Road in Sidney.
THURSDAY
-3:38 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 5000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Sidney.
SUNDAY
-12:23 a.m.: domestic violence. Daniel Joseph Woodell, 49, of Maplewood, was arrested on domestic violence charges.
Village log
FRIDAY
-1:56 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shooting was reported heard in the area of 15000 block of Schmitmeyer Road in Minster.
-8:19 a.m.: school bus passing. A school bus passing was reported in the 3500 block of state Route 66 in Houston.
THURSDAY
-10:07 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of South Mill Street in Botkins.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-8:52 a.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation in the 6500 block of Smith Road in Houston; the burn was illegal.
-7:15 a.m.: controlled burn. Firefighters responded to controlled burn in the 12100 block of state Route 66 in Minster.
-2:04 a.m. to 1:16 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
THURSDAY
-8:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
-3:04 p.m.: controlled burn. Firefighters responded to controlled burn in the 14100 block of Botkins Road in Botkins.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.