Police log

THURSDAY

-7:25 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 700 block of Campbell Road.

-3:31 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Westerheide Construction on Milligan Court.

-8:23 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-2:31 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at a property in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-8:24 a.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Susan M. Adams, 50, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:51 p.m.

Adams was traveling northbound on state Route 29 approaching Poplar Street when she went through the intersection on a red light and hit the eastbound vehicle on Poplar Street, that was driven by Trina M.Riethman, 64, of Sidney, causing damage to both vehicles.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:04 to 6:48 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-8:26 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-4:44 a.m. to 11:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

-1:05 a.m. to 2:37 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

