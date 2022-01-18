Police log

MONDAY

-10 p.m.: warrant. Brandt Mathis Kellem, 28, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:55 to 2:56 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at East Court Street to South Ohio Avenue.

-2:48 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 1300 block of North Kuther Road.

-2:27 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

SUNDAY

-10:18 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 1300 block of Hickory Court.

-6:25 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at the Wagner Building on Fair Road.

-3:43 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Bob Evans on Michigan Street.

-2:45 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at the Clark gas station on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-2:24 p.m.: intoxicated subject. An intoxicated person was reported at Speedway on Michigan Street.

SATURDAY

-9:03 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 600 block of North Main Avenue.

-3:56 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of Meredith Court.

-10:29 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 200 block of South West Avenue.

-2:19 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-12:24 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 100 block of Piper Street.

-6:03 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of Village Green Drive.

-10 a.m.: warrant. Joseph A. Gervais, 34, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant.

FRIDAY

-4:52 p.m.: warrant. Jazmon Chanpre Simpson, 28, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:19 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 800 block of Michigan Street.

-3:06 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of Lynn Street.

-2:50 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue.

-2:50 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-11:13 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

-10:28 a.m.: damage. Damage was reported in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue.

Crashes

Seth Jackson Barga, 21, of Fort Loramie, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 11:01 a.m.

Barga was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he attempted to stop at the red light at Stolle Avenue he lost control on the icy roadway and hit the southbound vehicle stopped in traffic on Stolle Avenue that was driven by Stephen M. Bayless, 66, of Piqua.

• Kenneth R. Napier, 40, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:46 a.m.

Napier was traveling southbound on North Vandemark Road when he attempted to make a right hand turn onto Gleason Street, lost control of his vehicle due to the snowy/icy road conditions and hit a stopped vehicle at the stop sign on Gleason that was about to turn on North Vandemark Road.

The other vehicle was driven by Mace D. Gibson, 54, of Wapakoneta.

• Robert M. Tuttle, 28, of Jackson Center, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:02 a.m.

Tuttle was in the process of making a left hand turn to go northbound onto South Vandemark Road from Campbell Road when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle due to the icy roadway, causing the vehicle to go the east side of the road, and hit a utility pole.

• Harleigh Nicole Ludwig-Clark, 18, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday on 3:42 p.m.

Ludwig-Clark was backing out of a driveway in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue when she hit a legally parked vehicle on the street that is owned by Fred Jackson, of Sidney.

• Zacheary R. Ritter, 35, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 1:04 p.m.

Ritter was traveling northbound on South Main Street when he failed to stop for the red light and hit the eastbound vehicle, driven by Bryan Morrow, 52, of Celina, on East Court Street that was passing through on a green traffic light.

• Jana Lynn Schnippel, 42, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:04 p.m.

Schnippel was backing out of the parking spot in the 100 block of East Poplar Street when she backed into the path of the eastbound vehicle that was driven by Kamille D. Lambert, 28, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:54 to 7:28 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-8:19 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-10:35 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-5:53 a.m. to 10:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

SUNDAY

-12:22 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-4:44 to 10:27 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-9:40 a.m. to 7:39 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two calls.

-4:51 a.m. to 10:09 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

FRIDAY

-4:12 to 7:15 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two calls.

-7:46 a.m. to 10:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.