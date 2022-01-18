Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-5:20 p.m: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 21500 block of Main Street in Sidney.

-3:06 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Kuther Road and Russell Road.

-2:42 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1600 block of Miami Conservancy Road.

-2:37 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 1000 block of South Vandemark Road in Sidney.

-2:23 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 5600 block of Knoop Johnston Road.

-2:03 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1700 block of River Road in Sidney.

-10:50 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 9200 block of state Route 25A in Sidney.

Village log

TUESDAY

-3:03 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 3300 block of Mason Road in Fort Loramie.

MONDAY

-4:24 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at state Route 65 at Southland Road.

-4:09 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Botkins Road at Pasco Montra Road in Botkins.

-11:50 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 100 block of Botkins Road in Botkins.

-11:39 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at state Route 705 at Friemering Road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-9:30 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at Stoker and Short Roads.

-11:41 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 12000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

-11:25 to 11:41 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-11:16 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported County Road 25A at Meranda Road in Anna.

-10:53 a.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak on Interstate 75 at mile marker 97.

-10:39 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at mile marker 90 on I-75.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

