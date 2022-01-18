Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-5:20 p.m: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 21500 block of Main Street in Sidney.
-3:06 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Kuther Road and Russell Road.
-2:42 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1600 block of Miami Conservancy Road.
-2:37 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 1000 block of South Vandemark Road in Sidney.
-2:23 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 5600 block of Knoop Johnston Road.
-2:03 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1700 block of River Road in Sidney.
-10:50 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 9200 block of state Route 25A in Sidney.
Village log
TUESDAY
-3:03 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 3300 block of Mason Road in Fort Loramie.
MONDAY
-4:24 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at state Route 65 at Southland Road.
-4:09 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Botkins Road at Pasco Montra Road in Botkins.
-11:50 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 100 block of Botkins Road in Botkins.
-11:39 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at state Route 705 at Friemering Road.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-1:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
MONDAY
-9:30 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at Stoker and Short Roads.
-11:41 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 12000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.
-11:25 to 11:41 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
-11:16 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported County Road 25A at Meranda Road in Anna.
-10:53 a.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak on Interstate 75 at mile marker 97.
-10:39 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at mile marker 90 on I-75.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.