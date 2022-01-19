Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:41 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 2600 block of Miami River Road.

TUESDAY

-11:57 p.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after a domestic incident was investigated.

-8:17 p.m.: pursuit. Law enforcement engaged in a pursuit on Interstate 75 at mile marker 100.

-12:44 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at East North Street at North Main Avenue.

-2:56 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in 11000 block of Meranda Road.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-4:03 a.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 4800 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

TUESDAY

-9:27 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 3300 block of Mason Road in Fort Loramie.

-8:17 p.m.: CPO violation. An adult was arrested after a protection order was reported in Minster.

SATURDAY

-11:41 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of Stoker Road in Houston.

-11:33 a.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 400 block of West State Street in Botkins.

FRIDAY

-6:36 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 200 block of North Pike Street in Anna.

-5:44 p.m.: threats or harassment. A theft was reported in the 12600 block of Kirkwood Road in Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:26 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-4:37 to 4:45 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-2:44 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 1200 block of Dixie Highway.

-10:46 to 11:49 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-6:10 p.m.: mutual aid. Firefighters responded to provide mutual aid in Piqua.

-8:22 a.m. to 11:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

FRIDAY

-7:11 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 2500 block of North Kuther Road in Sidney.

-6:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

