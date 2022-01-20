Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:20 p.m.: violate protection order. Justin Robert Poling, 23, of Sidney, was arrested on violate protection order or consent agreement charges.

-4:53 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual from a property in the 2400 block of Collins Avenue.

-3:01 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of North West Avenue.

-1:30 to 3:43 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-1:19 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Ian Wayne Anderson, 24, at large, was arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

-9:21 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1000 block of Milligan Court.

-6:11 a.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

