Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:28 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 600 block of Gronlund Place in Sidney.

-1:32 a.m.: domestic violence. A domestic incident was reported in Sidney.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 2:31 p.m.

Stephen L. Linder, 57, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Vandemark Road when he tried to brake for slow traffic ahead but lost control on the icy road, spun 180 degrees and hit the right, rear corner of the northbound vehicle on Vandemark Road that was driven by Mark Allen Bair, 49, of Troy.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 2:10 p.m.

Michael James O’Leary, 18, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on Knoop Johnston Road when he slid on the snowy road and hit and damaged a Pioneer utility pole on the east side of the road.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 2:08 p.m.

Melissa Marlene Watson, 53, of Alger, was traveling northbound in the 18,000 block of Pasco Montra Road and when approaching the intersection with Botkins Road she slid through the stop sign, due to the icy road conditions, and was hit by the eastbound vehicle on Botkins Road that was driven by Constance Susan Puckett, 56, of Jackson Center, which did not have a stop sign. Watson’s vehicle spun 180 degrees and came to a rest partially off the road on the north side of Botkins Road. Puckett’s vehicle came to a stop on Botkins’ roadway

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

–2:07 a.m. to 11:48 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:57 to 4:27 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

