Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-11:45 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 2200 block of North Main Avenue in Sidney.

THURSDAY

-6:10 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 10400 block of state Route 47 in Sidney.

TUESDAY

-11:57 p.m.: domestic violence. Wesley Robert Woods, 36, of Quincy, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-8:17 p.m.: CPO violation. Michael Woodrow Edwards, 47, of New Bremen, was arrested on violate protection order or consent agreement charges.

Village log

THURSDAY

-6:50 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Emerald Court in Anna.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:07 p.m.

Reece Brian Pitchford, 22, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Kuther Road when he slowed for the stop sign at Russell Road but lost control of his vehicle on the icy roadway, spun 180 degrees and hit the stopped, northbound vehicle, driven by Ashley Nicole Colfer, 26, of Sidney, at the intersection in its rear.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:01 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to fire alarm in the 5900 block of Wright Puthoff Road.

–1:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-5:33 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

