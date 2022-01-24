Police log

SUNDAY

-5:30 p.m.: warrant. Brandy Louise Stamey, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:39 p.m.: warrant. Charman Kealoha Lani Fields, 51, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

SATURDAY

-3:42 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Dollar General on West Russell Road.

-2:59 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported North Broadway Church of Christ on Broadway Avenue.

FRIDAY

-10:13 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 1200 block of Evergreen Drive.

-8:18 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at Culvers on Michigan Street.

-10:58 a.m.: assault. Tina Marie Burks, 59, of Minster, was issued a summons on assault charges.

Crashes

Noah Schnipke, 22, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a five-vehicle crash on Sunday at 4:48 a.m.

Schnipke was traveling northeast on Fair Road when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the legally parked vehicle on the northwest side of Fair Road, that owned by Brandon Crumes, of Sidney. The collision caused Crumes’ vehicle to be pushed backward and hit the front of the vehicle parked behind it that is owned by Derrick Basil, of Sidney. Schnipke then continued northeast and struck the vehicle parked slight down from the initial crash on the driver’s side close to the rear, that is owned by Eugene Goings, of Sidney.

The vehicle owned by Kara Francis, of Sidney, which was parked behind Basil’s vehicle was damaged from debris from that initial crash.

• Dean Richard Reedy, 17, of Sidney, was cited with rules for turns at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:37 a.m.

Reedy was making a left turn from County Road 25A onto Shelby Road when he hit the vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Shelby Road that was driven by Angela Renee Schmidt, 47, of Sidney, head-on.

• Alicia M. Winters, 36, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:23 a.m.

Winters was traveling westbound on Russell Road at the stop sign at Vandemark Road when she hit the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Chase M. Hammonds, 26, of Sidney.

• No one was cited with after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 1:38 p.m.

Aline Mathis Kuenhn Tennel, 24, of Sidney, was exiting McDonald’s parking lot turning left onto Michigan Street when she did not see the vehicle exiting the Cazadores parking lot across the street on Michigan Street, driven by Jason Roby, 41, of Quincy. Roby also did not see Mathis Kuenhn Tennel’s vehicle due to traffic. The two vehicles struck each other in the center lane of Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-11:13 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-2:02 a.m. to 9:14 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

SATURDAY

-12:03 a.m. to 10:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

FRIDAY

-6:46 p.m.: assist. Firefighters responded to assist the police department.

-12:12 to 10:10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

-11:13 a.m. to 8:43 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.